GOP tries convincing Snyder to end pensions for new teachers

Republican lawmakers' renewed push to do away with pensions for newly hired teachers will become a reality only if they can persuade a skeptical Gov. Rick Snyder.

The accountant-turned-governor's number crunching has left him hesitant about the upfront cost of transitioning to 401(k) plans for future school employees.

Legislation to close the state's hybrid pension/401(k) system to new hires may be introduced in the coming week.

GOP legislative leaders say the state should "stop digging" and piling on more debt to provide a benefit that few private workers get. But such a move would bring upfront costs that conservatives and pension advocates disagree over.

Opponents say closing the hybrid plan is too expensive and new teachers should continue qualifying for better benefits.'

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.