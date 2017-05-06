Man with special needs gets to go to prom thanks to a generous donation.

"We are very, very grateful." said Tara Allen

Joseph Allen is 24 years old and has cerebral palsy. He needs a wheel chair to get around. Before he got this van his family had to pay a lift service every time he needed to leave the house. Thanks to a generous local business owner that's all changing.

"Mr. Banks of Banks Funeral Home in Flint, Michigan donated the van thanks to the TV 5 news team rescue!" said Tara Allen

Tara Allen, Joseph's mother says Sheldon Banks heard their story on TV 5 back in December. The family was is desperate need of a vehicle. Allen says banks told them to start car shopping.

"I feel happy!" said Joseph Allen

"Today is special for me and my family because he gets to go to prom in the city!" said Tara Allen

That's right Joseph get's to ride in style to his prom. His mother says she looks forward to what's next for her son.

"He's got a little challenge ahead but he is ready for it." said Tara Allen