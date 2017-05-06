Body found inside burning vehicle in Isabella County

The Medical Examiner’s Office officials are working to identify a person found dead inside a burning vehicle overnight.

Deputies with Isabella County Sheriff's Office and firefighters with the Nottawa Sherman Fire Department discovered a fully engulfed Ford Escape just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

An Isabella County Sheriff's spokesperson says, the vehicle appeared to have left North Coldwater Road near El Camino Grande Road and traveled through a ditch for a short distance before hitting a driveway and flipping end over end.

Fire fighters extinguished the flames and discovered a single body inside the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate a partial vehicle identification number and with that have made a possible registration match to a 19-year-old woman from the Weidman area.

The victim cannot be positively identified until the Medical Examiner’s Office at Sparrow confirms the identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

