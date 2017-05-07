Flint River patrols to increase under program expansion

Additional patrols will be hitting the Flint River Trail in and around Flint's downtown area following an expansion of a University of Michigan-Flint program.

The Flint Journal reports that the patrols will be added beginning this week through the end of October.

The university announced the addition of two golf carts for the River Trail Watchers program in partnership with several local community organizations and police departments, as well as new weekend patrols along 15 miles of the river.

University Department of Public Safety director Ray Hall says there's been a positive response to the program's 2016 pilot year and they would like the effort to continue with aid from a $200,000 Urban Safety Corps grant through the United Way of Genesee County.

