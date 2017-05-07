Man accused of poisoning grocery store food to get treatment

Miley Cyrus has taken to Instagram to clarify remarks seen to some as denigrating to hip-hop music and rap lyrics. Cyrus, referring to remarks published in a Billboard interview , says she wants to be clear that she respects all genres of music. But, she says, she was asked about rap, and wanted to make clear that she is "gravitating more toward uplifting, conscious rap." She says she's come to understand, as she gets older, the effect that music ha...

More >