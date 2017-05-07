Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys - WNEM TV 5

Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys

Posted: Updated:
none none
BOSTON (AP) -

Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight when he officially receives an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family.
   Obama has been named this year's recipient of the Profile in Courage Award. The Sunday night award presentation takes place at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.
   The award is named after a 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book by the late president that profiles eight U.S. senators who risked their careers by taking principled though unpopular positions.
   Obama's appearance comes just days after U.S. House Republicans won passage of a bill dismantling much of his signature health care law. The JFK Library Foundation announced the award in March, citing his push to expand health insurance to millions of Americans as one example of his putting policy above politics.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • CBS, NBC also refuse to air Trump advertisement

    CBS, NBC also refuse to air Trump advertisement

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:04:43 GMT
    resident Donald Trump pauses during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington Wednesday.resident Donald Trump pauses during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
    CBS and NBC have joined CNN in refusing to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them.    Trump's campaign team also says ABC would not air the ad, although an ABC representative did not immediately respond to queries on Friday. CNN said it did not air the ad because its request to eliminate a "fake news" graphic was refused. NBC similarly cited the "incorrect...More >
    CBS and NBC have joined CNN in refusing to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them.    Trump's campaign team also says ABC would not air the ad, although an ABC representative did not immediately respond to queries on Friday. CNN said it did not air the ad because its request to eliminate a "fake news" graphic was refused. NBC similarly cited the "incorrect...More >

  • Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts go dark

    Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts go dark

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:22:12 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News
    Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.    Both accounts went dark sometime Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday.    West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, was there with her sisters, and said her husband was at home. She said he'd been "taking some time off and really loving that."   &n...More >
    Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.    Both accounts went dark sometime Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday.    West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, was there with her sisters, and said her husband was at home. She said he'd been "taking some time off and really loving that."   &n...More >

  • Township approached about turning old Dow factory to pot

    Township approached about turning old Dow factory to pot

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:06:52 GMT
     A former Dow Chemical factory near Bay City could become a home for medical marijuana.    Officials in Bangor Township say they've been asked to support the project. The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2qDNPyd ) says the plan involves growing medical marijuana for dispensaries around the state.    More than 100 people could be hired. The township isn't identifying the potential owner, who might invest millions of dollars.    A new law requires local g...More >
     A former Dow Chemical factory near Bay City could become a home for medical marijuana.    Officials in Bangor Township say they've been asked to support the project. The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2qDNPyd ) says the plan involves growing medical marijuana for dispensaries around the state.    More than 100 people could be hired. The township isn't identifying the potential owner, who might invest millions of dollars.    A new law requires local g...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.