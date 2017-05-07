Ryan says House health bill coverage sufficient

The Latest on health care legislation (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan insists a bill the House passed to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law provides sufficient coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Ryan says the House measure gives states flexibility to set up high-risk pools for the very sick so that no one is denied coverage.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, however, says she's not so certain the House plan would protect people from higher costs. She says a high-risk pool in Maine worked only because it had a clear source of funding. Health analysts question whether the extra $8 billion the House bill provides over five years for high-risk pools will be enough.

Ryan acknowledged the Senate is likely to make changes to the House bill.

Both spoke on ABC's "This Week."



Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.