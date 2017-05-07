4 die in car that crashes into Chicago bus

Chicago police say four people in a car have been killed in a head-on collision with a city bus.

Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill says the accident occurred about 5:50 a.m. Sunday on the city's west side. She says the car was speeding and hit a parked car. She says the car's driver then lost control and the vehicle collided with a Chicago Transit Authority bus.

Chicago Fire Department Commander Curtis Hudson says four other people in the car were transported to the hospital in critical condition. And he said four people on the bus were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski says the crash involved a No. 20 bus that was heading eastbound on Madison.



