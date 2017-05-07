Some Mid-Michigan folks want to legalize pot

Some Mid-Michigan folks think legalizing marijuana for recreational use is the right thing to do.

"I think that marijuana should be legal because I think we should be able to be free." said Collin Krause

Collin Krause with the compassion center in flint is one of those people. He says he's on board with marijuana proponents launching a ballot drive. To make recreational pot legal in Michigan. He says there is a slew of reasons why.

"Crime rates would go down because there will be less arrests if it's not illegal. If everyone could posses it of course arrests would go down." said Collin Krause

The ballot committee will need more than 250,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November 2018 statewide ballot. If the proposal gets pushed into law, adults 21 and over would be able to carry 2.5 ounces which is similar to the states medical marijuana act. Paul Colombo is hoping it makes it on the ballot.

"It would bring revenue in, more opportunity for growth for our businesses." said Paul Colombo

"For one it's a plant. and if you look at the the different derivatives and things like that it creates so much industry and so many jobs." said James Crawford

"I think the taxes will help the state. and it should help the roads if budgeting stuff goes through." said Collin Krause

Krause says since tax revenue from pot sales could go to education and community development, he's for it.

"I believe that if the money is used in the correct area's it could do a lot." said Collin Krause