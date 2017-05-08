Yates set to testify about Russia's attempts to interfere in U.S. election

Meanwhile, President Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is facing questions about conflicts of interest as reports emerged that his sister, Nicole Meyer, spent the weekend promoting the family business and controversial EB-5 visas in China. The visas grant wealthy foreigners and their families a conditional two-year green card after investing at least $500,000 in U.S. businesses.
In a statement, his personal lawyer told CBS News that Kushner "has no involvement" with his previous companies, "divested his interests," and is not a beneficiary of the family trust.
A Kushner Companies spokesperson also sent CBS News a statement apologizing on behalf of Ms. Meyer if "mention of her brother was in any way interpreted as an attempt to lure investors."