TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to resurface W. Wackerly Road

Lake Superior State University says school President Thomas Pleger has died following brain surgery. He was 48. School spokesman John Shibley says Pleger's wife, Teresa, told school administrators her husband died Sunday, two days after undergoing brain surgery. A school statement says Pleger was taken to a hospital in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday before being transferred to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. The school says Pleger ...

Chicago police say four people in a car have been killed in a head-on collision with a city bus. Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill says the accident occurred about 5:50 a.m. Sunday on the city's west side. She says the car was speeding and hit a parked car. She says the car's driver then lost control and the vehicle collided with a Chicago Transit Authority bus. Chicago Fire Department Commander Curtis Hudson says four other people in the car were...

Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight when he officially receives an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family. Obama has been named this year's recipient of the Profile in Courage Award. The Sunday night award presentation takes place at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. The award is named after a 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book by the late president that profiles eight U.S. senators who risked their careers by tak...

resident Donald Trump pauses during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington Wednesday.

CBS and NBC have joined CNN in refusing to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them. Trump's campaign team also says ABC would not air the ad, although an ABC representative did not immediately respond to queries on Friday. CNN said it did not air the ad because its request to eliminate a "fake news" graphic was refused. NBC similarly cited the "incorrect... More >