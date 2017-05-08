Mom of boy who committed suicide after texting prank to speak out

A mother is speaking out about the prank she blames for her son’s death.

Tysen Benz, 11, of Marquette was found March 14 hanging by the neck in his room after seeing social media posts and texts that his 13-year-old girlfriend killed herself.

His mother said the girl and some friends orchestrated the prank and that Tysen replied over social media that he was going to kill himself.

Monday, she shares the tragic story with Dr. Phil.

“I unlocked his door and then I looked around. I thought he was just being silly and hiding on me,” said Katrina Gross, Tysen’s mother.

A teenage girl now faces criminal charges for Tysen’s death.

You can watch the whole interview right here on TV5 starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.