Family mourns death of 16-year-old son after house fire

A family is trying to pick up the pieces after the death of their 16-year-old son during a fire on Flint’s south side.

Quintin Lee McCann died following a blaze around 8:30 p.m. Friday. It happened at their home on Remington, near Fenton Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with burial expenses and finding a new home.

