Cold case murders of Michigan couple solved 13 years later

A Michigan family can finally have closure as police discover who killed their son 13 years ago.

Jason Allen of Zeeland was murdered, along with his fiancé Lindsay Cutshall, back in 2004.

Their bodies were found on a beach in California where they were working for a Christian summer camp.

Last week, police discovered Shaun Gallon was the culprit. He was already in custody for murdering his brother.

“He had information about the killings, that no other person could have known and we have evidence that collaborates his statement,” a police official said.

The case will be presented to a district attorney sometime this week.

