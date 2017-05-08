Clawing out of the deep freeze

Another freeze overnight, but we're poised to begin a journey back toward normal.

FREEZE WARNING: in effect for all of Mid-Michigan from 11 PM tonight until 8 AM on Tuesday.

Overnight

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to plummet. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. It will be a good idea to protect any plants that may be damaged by cold weather. Winds will be light out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

We finally start to see a slight warming trend as we head through the rest of the week. Highs for Tuesday will be similar to Monday in the upper 50s, but it won't be nearly as cold Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The day will start out sunny, but we'll manage to see a few clouds increase during the course of the day.

Wednesday

Clouds will be present once again on Wednesday. We will also see rain stay to the south and west of Mid-Michigan. Highs this time will manage to warm into the low 60s.

