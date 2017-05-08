More Freeze Warnings issued tonight

It was a beautiful end to the weekend in Mid-Michigan and as we start a brand new workweek, it appears we're going to keep that trend going! While the beautiful weather is nice, the colder temperatures during the overnight period keeps the threat of frost in the forecast again tonight.

Current Weather Alerts

Freeze Warning: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Iosco, Isabella, Ogemaw, and Roscommon from 11 PM tonight until 8 AM on Tuesday.

For more location specific information, head to wnem.com/weatheralerts!

Today & Tonight

With clear skies overnight, our out-the-door temperatures are very chilly in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. If that weren't chilly enough, wind chills are trailing those temperatures by around 5 degrees in areas where the wind is blowing. Coats are absolutely necessary out the door this morning.

A dry air mass and generous sunshine will take these temperatures into the middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs. Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Clear skies continue tonight, which is great for the evening outdoor plans, but that keeps the threat of frost in the forecast for one more night.

Lows will be a few degrees on either side of 30, and more Frost/Freeze alerts will likely be issued. As soon as any new alerts are issued, you'll be informed of them on-air, online, and on our newscasts this evening!

Tuesday

Plenty of sun will also be on the way for Tuesday, taking some of the stink off of another morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

While we keep plenty of sun, cloud cover will be increasing through the day. We'll likely see a few high clouds move in first, with lower level clouds following during the evening hours.

With sunshine still common, temperatures will take a nice step up from their early morning values, with plenty of upper 50s for afternoon highs.

We'll remain dry through Tuesday and Tuesday night, with the extra cloud cover keeping us in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which eliminates our major frost concerns for early Wednesday morning.

