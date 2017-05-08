Plenty of sun Monday, frost threat remains tonight - WNEM TV 5

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

It was a beautiful end to the weekend in Mid-Michigan and as we start a brand new workweek, it appears we're going to keep that trend going! While the beautiful weather is nice, the colder temperatures during the overnight period keeps the threat of frost in the forecast again tonight.

Freeze Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area until 8 and 9 AM this morning.

Today & Tonight

With clear skies overnight, our out-the-door temperatures are very chilly in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. If that weren't chilly enough, wind chills are trailing those temperatures by around 5 degrees in areas where the wind is blowing. Coats are absolutely necessary out the door this morning. 

A dry air mass and generous sunshine will take these temperatures into the middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs. Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest. 

Clear skies continue tonight, which is great for the evening outdoor plans, but that keeps the threat of frost in the forecast for one more night.

Lows will be a few degrees on either side of 30, and more Frost/Freeze alerts will likely be issued. As soon as any new alerts are issued, you'll be informed of them on-air, online, and on our newscasts this evening!

