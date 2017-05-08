Police: Teen held at gunpoint after hopping man's fence

Authorities are investigating after a teenage boy was held at gunpoint by a homeowner.

Clare County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5 about a man holding a teenager with a shotgun in the 500 block of S. Main Street in Redding Township.

Investigators said a 15-year-old Harrison boy jumped over a fence while walking on Main Street in Temple. The homeowner, a 75-year-old man, came out of his house with a shotgun and ordered the teen to the ground.

Police said the teen was then taken off the property by the homeowner and given a ride home from his mother.

A report is being sent to the Clare County Prosecutor for review.

