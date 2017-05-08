Local orchard opening tasting room for season

A local orchard is reopening its tasting room for the season, and this year, there’s something new for you to pair with the hard cider.

Forgotten Ciders, a hard cider company located in Midland, reopened their tasting room for the season on Saturday, April 29. The company has been closed for the season since November 2016.

"We're excited to connect with new cider drinkers and look forward to sharing our love of these apples and classic beverage with the local community," said Nicole Ward, owner of Forgotten Ciders. "We can't wait to talk cider and enjoy these great eats with everyone who visits. We're crossing our fingers for sunshine so visitors can also enjoy our patio and lawn games while they visit the tasting room."

The company also has something new this year.

Tasting room guests will be able to enjoy local food truck, Midland Burger Company, which specializes in gourmet burgers and poutine, as well as other accompaniments made with locally sourced ingredients.

Both Forgotten Ciders and Midland Burger Company are participants of the Midland area farmers market.

