Man facing trial in death of woman after Halloween party

A man faces trial this week in the death of a woman whose body was found months after she disappeared from a huge Halloween party in 2014 in southeastern Michigan.

Monroe County authorities say Daniel Clay confessed to killing Chelsea Bruck during rough consensual sex in his car. The body of the 22-year-old was found in a wooded area in April 2015, six months after she dressed as comic villain Poison Ivy and attended a party with hundreds of people in Frenchtown Township.

The Monroe News reports opening statements are expected Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court after jury selection Monday. The trial is expected to last into next week.

Prosecutors say Clay beat Bruck to death. He's charged with murder.

Clay's defense argues that Bruck's death was accidental.

