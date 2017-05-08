AAA: Statewide average gas prices fall 8 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.34 per gallon. That's about 12 cents more than it was at the same point last year.
AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.24 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest average was about $2.45 per gallon in the Jackson area. It's the sixth week in a row that the Jackson area recorded the highest average price in Michigan.
The Detroit-area's average was down about 6 cents from last week to about $2.36 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
