Illegal immigrant arrested following knife fight

Authorities say a man who was in the country illegally has been taken into custody after he threatened his roommate with a knife.

It happened on Sunday, May 7 about 5:07 a.m. at the Highland Dairy Farm on Stein Road in Winsor Township.

When investigators arrived on scene they were told by the alleged victim, 26-year-old Noah Bursick of Sebewaing, that he and three other workers live at a home on the farm.

He said he had just gotten in from milking when one of his roommates, a 31-year-old man from Mexico, started an argument with him.

Bursick told police the argument became physical when his roommate grabbed a knife. Bursick said he and another roommate disarmed the man who then barricaded himself in his room. Bursick also told police the man had been drinking.

Deputies convinced the man to come out and he was taken into custody peacefully. He was taken to the Huron County Jail where investigators learned he was in the country illegally, police said.

He was later turned over to the United States Border Patrol.

No one was hurt during the fight.

