Man, 87, killed in two car crash

An elderly man was killed this weekend in a two car crash.

It happened on Sunday, May 7 about 2:57 p.m. at the intersection of Clio Road and West Pasadena Avenue.

Investigators said a blue 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling north on Clio Road, turning west on West Pasadena Avenue, when it crashed with a purple 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was traveling south on Clio Road approaching the intersection.

The passenger in the PT Cruiser, an 87-year-old Flint man, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he later passed away.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dominic Tefft at 810-237-6808.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.