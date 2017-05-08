BREAKING: Man stabbed to death by girlfriend - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
CLARE, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a domestic dispute turned deadly over the weekend.  

It happened on Sunday, May 7 about 2:09 a.m. at 308 W. Wheaton Street in the city of Clare.

Investigators said when officers arrived on scene they found the victim, a 56-year-old Clare man, with a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to Central Michigan Community Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man’s girlfriend, a 57-year-old woman, was taken into custody.

The Michigan State Police crime lab were called in to investigate the scene.

The name of the victim and his girlfriend have not been released. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.