BREAKING: Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

Authorities say a domestic dispute turned deadly over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, May 7 about 2:09 a.m. at 308 W. Wheaton Street in the city of Clare.

Investigators said when officers arrived on scene they found the victim, a 56-year-old Clare man, with a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to Central Michigan Community Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man’s girlfriend, a 57-year-old woman, was taken into custody.

The Michigan State Police crime lab were called in to investigate the scene.

The name of the victim and his girlfriend have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.