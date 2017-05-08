Driver distracted by spider crashes SUV into trees

Authorities say a driver became distracted by a spider, causing him to leave the road and crash his SUV.

It happened on Sunday, May 7 about 9:40 a.m. on South Good Harbor Trail near East Gatzke Road in Centerville Township.

Investigators said a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on S. Good Harbor Trail when the vehicle left the road, traveling down into a ditch through heavy brush before coming to a rest against some trees.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Grawn, told police he became distracted by a spider on the visor above his head.

Police said the man was not hurt in the crash but his passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Grawn, hurt her wrist.

She was treated at the scene by first responders.

