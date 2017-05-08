Driver distracted by spider crashes SUV into trees - WNEM TV 5

Driver distracted by spider crashes SUV into trees

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Leelanau County Sheriff's Office Source: Leelanau County Sheriff's Office
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a driver became distracted by a spider, causing him to leave the road and crash his SUV.

It happened on Sunday, May 7 about 9:40 a.m. on South Good Harbor Trail near East Gatzke Road in Centerville Township.

Investigators said a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on S. Good Harbor Trail when the vehicle left the road, traveling down into a ditch through heavy brush before coming to a rest against some trees.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Grawn, told police he became distracted by a spider on the visor above his head.

Police said the man was not hurt in the crash but his passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Grawn, hurt her wrist.

She was treated at the scene by first responders.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.