BREAKING: Southbound US-23 closed after crash

A crash has shut down a busy Mid-Michigan highway.

The crash was reported about 10:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of US-23 in Genesee County.

MDOT reports all southbound lanes are closed at Grand Blanc Road (Exit 88) while police investigate the scene.

Traffic is reportedly backed up to Baldwin Road.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.