Michigan consumers told to return certain Pepsi bottles

The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.

PepsiCo says there's no safety issue. But the company says it received 18 complaints of a metallic taste, from late February to early April.

Minute particles of iron and chromium were found in bottles due to a parts failure during the manufacturing process in Howell, Michigan. In March, PepsiCo removed the cola from nearly 200 Michigan stores. Other Pepsi products are not affected.

PepsiCo says bottles with product codes HC022373 and HC022473 should be returned to stores if customers still have them. Anyone with questions can call (866) 433-2652.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.