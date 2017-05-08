Have you seen 'Maryott Yungin?' - WNEM TV 5

Have you seen 'Maryott Yungin?'

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Dachawn JuJuan Glover, 26, is wanted for parole absconder, probation absconder, and fleeing and eluding 2nd degree.

Investigators believe Glover may be in the Flint area.

He is described as 5'11" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. Police said he also goes by the name "Maryott Yungin." 

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.