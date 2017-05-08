Have you seen 'Maryott Yungin?'

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Dachawn JuJuan Glover, 26, is wanted for parole absconder, probation absconder, and fleeing and eluding 2nd degree.

Investigators believe Glover may be in the Flint area.

He is described as 5'11" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. Police said he also goes by the name "Maryott Yungin."

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

