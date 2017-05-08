Group protests local congressman's vote to repeal Obamacare

A group of Mid-Michigan residents are protesting the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Several protesters stood outside Congressman John Moolenaar’s office in Midland on Monday to rally against what they called his “terrible, heartless healthcare vote.”

Moolenaar was one of nine Michigan Republics who voted Thursday to dismantle much of the health care law.

Protesters held signs outside his office that read “Right to life means right to healthcare,” and “Repeal & replace John Moolenaar.”

To following is a statement from Congressman John Moolenaar about his vote:

Health care reform has been a top priority for Congress in 2017. The current health care system that was created in 2010 is collapsing. That is why, on May 4, I voted for the American Health Care Act. In doing so, I kept the promise I have made to residents of my district since 2014, to rescue Americans from the collapsing system that is in place now. Here in Michigan, some families have seen their costs quadruple. In fact, just this year some health care premiums increased by nearly forty percent for the nearly 400,000 Michiganders enrolled in the health care exchange. Residents in some Michigan counties have only one or two choices for an insurer, and in other states some Americans have no insurance choices at all. Expensive deductibles leave residents with insurance that makes it too costly to receive treatment. This is an unsustainable path for the hardworking families of Michigan. The American Health Care Act is a patient-centered solution that will give Michigan residents and their families more health care choices. The legislation covers preexisting conditions by keeping in place current policies that cover preexisting conditions. It also gives states the opportunity to opt out of those policies if they are better able to serve the needs of their residents. States would then have to offer insurance coverage that specifically caters to the needs of those residents with preexisting conditions. The American Health Care Act provides states $138 billion to help ensure health care is available for everyone regardless of preexisting condition. State governments are closest to the people. This legislation gives them the flexibility they need to address the needs of their residents. The American Health Care Act is an important first step in the legislative process to reform our nation’s health policy. By passing the House of Representatives, the bill will now be sent to the U.S. Senate for debate and improvements. If the Senate passes a bill, the House and Senate will need to work together to iron out differences between the bills, or the Senate will send its version back to the House for an up or down vote. This process is ongoing and will take time. It is also important to remember that there will be a transition period after the legislation is signed into law, giving patients and doctors time to prepare for the new system.

The American Health Care Act is a step in the right direction for our nation’s health care system. As always, I welcome the participation of my constituents as this process moves forward. I encourage residents of Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District to contact my office with their input as the debate on our nation’s health policy continues in the coming months.