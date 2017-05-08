Smoke over Mid-Michigan may be coming from controlled burn - WNEM TV 5

Smoke over Mid-Michigan may be coming from controlled burn

MID-MICHIGAN

If you’re seeing some smoke in the sky, it might be coming from a controlled burn on Crow Island.

The Department of National Resources is doing the burn to help reduce unwanted and excess vegetation in the Crow Island game area.

We are getting reports of the smoke being visible from miles away.

