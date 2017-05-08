OK police department offering to test meth for gluten

An Oklahoma police department is looking to help people out, by offering a free gluten test on meth.

The Tecumseh Police Department posted the public service announcement today, saying that all you need to do to get the test is to bring your meth to the police department.

The obviously satirical post has been shared hundreds of times, no word on if there were any takers.

