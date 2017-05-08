Lapeer plant announces 84 layoffs - WNEM TV 5

Lapeer plant announces 84 layoffs

Stock photo Stock photo
An automotive stamping plant in Lapeer announced it is laying off 84 employees.

Gestamp Alabama LLC, Lapeer said the layoffs are a result of the Edscha business leaving Lapeer.

The layoffs impact 17 salary workers and 67 hourly workers. The company said the layoffs began on April 6 and will continue through July 28.

"The company will ensure that all employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination," the company said in a letter.

