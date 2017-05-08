Mid-Michigan students win Emmy Award for film

Students at Mott Community College are taking home a prestigious award.

The film students received the award for their epic movie.

"They were like 'the student production award goes to.' My heart was racing. I was so nervous and then they said our movie and I literally threw my hands in the air. I was like yes," said Allyssa Murphy, student who helped make the film.

A group of local students from MCC can scratch winning an Emmy off their bucket list.

"They opened the envelope and they said 'Brothers.' So our film won," said Tyler Hartwig, another student who worked on the film.

The award has made their teacher David Rembiesa very proud. He is the associate professor and program coordinator of media arts at MCC.

"I cannot tell you how proud I am. They worked really hard this summer. If you watch the film it's very epic. It's kind of a fantasy piece that's got horses, sword fighting, all sorts of things going on," Rembiesa said.

Hartwig said his team is proud to be the first Mott students to ever take home the trophy.

"It's huge. This is the first major award that we've won with our short films, so it's awesome," Hartwig said.

Murphy weighed in on what this experience has done for her as she begins her journey in the industry.

"I worked mostly in pre-production so I really got to learn about the paperwork and all the time and the casting and everything that goes into pre-production. So I feel like it really helped me," Murphy said.

The team also received a Michigan Regional Student Production Award, which is hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

