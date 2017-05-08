Bill hopes to eliminate state's pistol registry

If you purchase a pistol in Michigan not only do you need a license, but you have to register the gun with the state when you buy it.

A new bill is looking to put an end to that.

A state representative out of northern Michigan is arguing the state's handgun registration does nothing to fight crime and is a glorified list of law-abiding citizens who legally purchased a gun.

"It doesn't really do us any good having all this extra registration that we're doing," said Glenn Duncan, gun shop owner.

Duncan supports the bill that could eliminate the state's pistol registry.

Currently all pistol owners have to register in a database with the Michigan State Police of face a $250 fine. The proposed legislation would do away with that requirement.

Duncan believes it's a move that would help the state's bottom line.

"The state is spending a lot of money keeping track of all these guns. There's a huge room of thousands and thousands of files of all this paperwork that we could get rid of and save us money," Duncan said.

If the bill becomes law Michigan would become the 45th state without a pistol registry.

Duncan said there is no reason why Michigan should not fall in line with the majority of the country.

"I know they're trying to push it and keep it because they're the first state that started it and so why would you want to give up something you started? But everybody else has already quit," Duncan said.

