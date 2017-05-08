Snyder wants to replicate school agreements with legislation

Gov. Rick Snyder wants legislators to update Michigan's school accountability law to allow for future "partnership" agreements that are delaying the potential state-ordered closure of low-performing schools.

Snyder said Monday the law could be "much simpler." He wants to establish a warning system to more quickly identify underperforming schools and to formalize the partnership model.

The new agreements between the state and nine districts kept Snyder's administration from following through on a threat to close 37 schools ranked in the bottom 5 percent statewide for at least three straight years. Snyder says closing the schools was not the best option.

The districts will have up to three years to reach agreed-upon goals. Under the deals, districts team with local and state officials and others to turn around their schools' performance.

