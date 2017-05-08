Defending Champion Terrill dominates at Tri-City Motor Speedway

(Auburn MI) Unseasonably cold temperatures did not deter fans and drivers from converging for a family friendly Friday night of racing at Tri-City Motor Speedway in Auburn. A season high 122 competitors spread across six different racing classes poured into the pits in hopes of ending their night with a checkered flag. Be Cool Radiators Inc was the sponsor of the night’s entertainment.

The Thornton Brothers Sewer and Septic Service Bomber Stock division was the highlighted class of the night. #77 Stacie Staszak and #66 Mike Schnettler grabbed wins in the preliminary heat races which helped to determine the starting lineup for the 27-lap feature. Rookie #22 Corey Strong would flex some muscle early in the race by leading the first 5 laps. By lap six, seventh place starter #18 Nick Putman would make the winning pass and cruise for the final 21 laps to claim his first victory of the season. 2016 Mini Wedge Champion #7 Johnny Staszak, Schnettler, #03 Josh Charbonneau, and #21 Andy Koczenasz wrapped up top five finishes.

The Ideal Trophies Mini Wedge division of youngsters age 6-14 held their first races of the 2017 TCMS season. #07 Rylee Knoll and #7 Dakota Vennix won their heat races and would start midfield for their feature event. #21 Landyn Neitling and #9 Hunter Bohnow would bring the field of ten to the green flag. After a number of caution flags, the race would shake out to Knoll and Vennix battling for the win. Knoll would prove to be smooth through the corners and through lapped traffic to take the win. Vennix would have to settle for the runner-up spot. #15 Cole Doty, #36 Jennifer Young, and #3 Mason Clements completed the top five finishing order.

Once again, the biggest field of cars this night was in the Suspension MAXX Street Stocks division with 33 drivers present. All were hungry for a win. Four preliminary heat races to lock in competitors to the 20 car 20 lap feature were needed. #17k Andy Kaake, #91 Gary Shank, #37 Mike Spencer, and #x5 Erick Lake would win those races and guaranteed their starting spot in the main event. Last chance B-Main features were captured by #96 Cade Schafer and #15.2 Bobby Cunningham. Multi-time champion #M65 Rick Spencer and #72 Bobby Kosha brought the highly competitive field of twenty cars to the start of the feature. Spencer would try to pull away from the field but Lake, who started third, would not let Spencer get away. They would put on a side-by-side battle for the first half of the event until the caught the tail of the field. Lake was able to get through slower traffic with ease and manage to lead all twenty caution-free laps for the win. Spencer would finish in second followed by #02 Will Stanley, #13d Andrew Fidler, and Kosha.

Twenty-Eight Melling Select Performance Late Models were slimmed down to the starting 20 that would battle for 30 laps in their feature. The front row starters, #03 JC Witherspoon and Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame driver #21 David Hilliker paced the start of the event. #76 Torrey Ahrens would sneak from row two to lead the first lap before Hilliker would lead a pair of laps. However, fourth generation driver and defending champion #4t Andrew Terrill would motor from his seventh place starting position and pass Hilliker for the lead. Terrill was untouchable for the remainder of the event as he led the remaining 25 laps to win in dominating fashion. Hilliker would finish a distant 2nd with #3 Kyle “Fireball” Roberts, #4 Chad Anklam, and #24 Alex Hupert wrapped up the top five at the finish. B-Main gold went to #19 Derrick Hilliker. Qualifying heat wins were taken by Anklam, #M14 Brandon Thirlby, #11 Rachel Carpenter, and #9 Isaac Wolfgang.

Last week’s winner of the Main Street Seed and Supply IMCA Modified feature #19jr Kody Johnson and 2017 rookie #71 Timmy Near dominated their respective heat races earlier in the evening setting themselves up as the early favorite in the twenty lap feature. Both drivers would not disappoint the crowd. Near would start on the pole of the feature and would put on a dominating show as he led every lap on his way to the checkered flag. However, a violation discovered in post-race tech would deny Near his first victory of the season. The win would end up going to the runner-up Johnson for his second victory in a row. The remainder of the top five included #511 Chaz Pray, #187 Gavin Hunyady, #D42 Don Sautter, and #4s Toby Steele.

The Elgin Pro Stocks had another strong field of competitor’s on hand. #57 TJ Gilbert, 2016 Champion and last week’s winner #14 Nate Jones, and #K11 Kendall “K-Dog” Morrison took wins in their preliminary events. #99 Rick Beauchamp would lead a pair of opening laps before Morrison would be untouchable once he muscled his way around the outside groove for the winning pass. The final 17 laps were all Morrison’s as he out motored the competition for the win. Jones and Gilbert would take second and third. The remainder of the top five included #44 Jeff Haley and #10 Brent Reil.

Join us this Friday May 12th for our annual Blast From the Past presented by Main Street Seed and Supply. Come on out and share your favorite memories of TCMS. You won’t want to miss out as we add nostalgic Australian Pursuit races!! Five different classes will be in action! You no longer have to wait in line on race day as you can now purchase your tickets online at www.tricityracetrack.com . The gates open at 5:30pm with practice beginning at 6:30. Family Fun Friday action begins at 7:55 with our preliminary races. Make plans now to attend the special Father’s Day Monster truck show while tickets are still available. All the details for this event and the rest of the 2017 schedule are online now!

