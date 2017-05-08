Northwood Junior earns GLIAC Pitcher of the week honors

Northwood junior pitcher Tyler Jandron tossed a complete-game shutout in Northwood's 1-0 win over Findlay, the game that clinched the GLIAC Championship for the Timberwolves. He struck out nine batters in seven innings of work, finishing the game with zero walks. Jandron finished the regular season leading the GLIAC in all three of the pitching "triple crown" categories: wins: (10), ERA (2.61) and strikeouts (80). He already has three more wins and 10 more strikeouts than any other pitcher in NU history in a season.

