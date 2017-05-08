Pistons Academy Youth Basketball Camps announced

AUBURN HILLS, MI – The Detroit Pistons announced today the summer schedule for “Pistons Academy” presented by Kroger youth basketball camps which begin Monday, June 19 at Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield, MI. The camp tour will visit 15 metro Detroit locations, with the newest additions of downtown Detroit, S.A.Y. Detroit and Southgate. A full schedule of dates and locations is below.

“We are excited about this year’s Pistons Academy youth basketball camp schedule,” said Geo Thomas, Director of Basketball Fan Development. “With the addition of downtown Detroit, S.A.Y. Detroit and Southgate to the camp tour, along with working in conjunction with other YMCA’s, our outstanding staff is looking forward to delivering dynamic basketball fun and instruction to kids throughout Michigan.”

“We are pleased to expand Pistons Academy youth basketball camps in Detroit,” said Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “Our continued commitment to youth programing helps provide a safe and inspiring environment for youth to learn, play and develop skills.”

“Pistons Academy” youth basketball campers receive NBA-level instruction and individual skill development in an atmosphere that promotes increased passion for the game. Three and five-day camp sessions are available for boys and girls entering grades 2-10 and range from $100-276 per camp. Each day consists of professional instruction and innovative skill development during the morning hours followed by full-court games and contests in the afternoon. All youngsters participating will receive an exclusive Pistons reversible jersey, a personalized skill-evaluation report card, visits by Detroit Pistons’ personalities, and a complimentary ticket to a 2017-18 Detroit Pistons home game at Little Caesars Arena. All campers will have an opportunity to win awards at the completion of each camp day.

For the second consecutive year, “Pistons Academy” will offer a hoopsfest to high school students entering grades 9-11. The High School Hoopsfest will take place July 10-14 at The Palace of Auburn Hills from 5-7 p.m. with a $125 admission fee.

Parents can follow the daily progress of camp and view live updates by visiting www.pistonsacademy.com on the web or on the Pistons Academy Facebook page at Pistons Academy.

Pistons Academy Youth Basketball Camps presented by Kroger….Coming to a location near you!

Date(s) Ages Location Time

June 19-23 Grade 3-9 Franklin Athletic Club 9 am-3 pm

29350 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI

June 26-30 Grade 7-9 Royal Oak High School 9 am-3 pm

1500 Lexington Blvd., Royal Oak, MI

June 26-30 Grade 3-6 Royal Oak Middle School 9 am-3 pm

709 N. Washington Ave., Royal Oak, MI

July 5-7 Grade 3-9 Livonia YMCA 9 am-2:45 pm

15100 Hubbard, Livonia, MI

July 5-7 Grade 3-9 Boll YMCA 9 am-3 pm

1401 Broadway St., Detroit, MI

July 10-14 Grade 3-9 Franklin Athletic Club 9 am-3 pm

29350 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI

July 10-14 Grade 4-9 The Palace of Auburn Hills 9 am-3 pm

6 Championship Dr., Auburn Hills, MI

July 10-14 Grade 9-11 High School Hoopfest 5 pm-7 pm

The Palace of Auburn Hills

6 Championship Dr., Auburn Hills, MI

July 17-21 Grade 3-8 Huntington Woods Recreation Center 9 am-3 pm

26325 Scotia Rd., Huntington Woods, MI

July 17-21 Grade 3-8 Downriver YMCA 9 am-3 pm

16777 Northline Rd., Southgate, MI

July 24-28 Grade 3-9 Lady Pistons Skills Camp 9 am-2:30 pm

Seaholm High School

2436 W. Lincoln, Birmingham, MI

July 24-28 Grade 3-9 High Velocity Sports 9 am-3 pm

46245 Michigan Ave., Canton, MI

July 31-Aug 4 Grade 3-9 Novi Meadows 9 am-3 pm

25549 Taft Rd., Novi, MI

July 31-Aug 4 Grade 3-9 YMCA North Oakland 9 am-3 pm

3378 E. Walton Blvd., Auburn Hills, MI

Aug. 7-11 Grade 2-4 Bingham Farms Elementary 9 am-1 pm

23400 W. 13 Mile Rd., Bingham Farms, MI

Aug. 7-11 Grade 2-4 Greenfield Elementary 9 am-1 pm

31200 Fairfax Ave., Beverly Hills, MI

Aug. 7-11 Grade 4-10 Franklin Athletic Club 9 am-1 pm

29350 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI

Aug. 14-18 Grades 3-9 Cross of Christ Lutheran Church 9 am-3 pm

1100 Lone Pine Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI

Aug. 21-25 Grade 3-9 Franklin Athletic Club 9 am-3 pm

29350 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI

Aug. 28-30 Grade 3-9 S.A.Y. Detroit Play Center 9 am-3 pm

19320 Van Dyke, Detroit, MI

For more information on “Pistons Academy” Youth Camps and registration, please visit us online at www.pistonsacademy.com or call (248) 377– 8653.

