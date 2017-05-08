Wesley Brooks Named Assistant Coach for Michigan Women's Basketball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico announced the addition of Wesley Brooks to her coaching staff as an assistant coach on Monday (May 8). Brooks replaces Megan Duffy, who left to become the head coach at Miami University.

"We are thrilled to have Wes join our program," Barnes Arico said. "He brings a tremendous amount of energy and passion to the position. He has an infectious personality that you just gravitate to, whether you are on the coaching staff or a player, but especially on the recruiting trail. He is a tireless worker and a student of the game who has learned from some of the best. I have watched him grow up in this profession and cannot wait to see what he can bring to Michigan women's basketball."

"I am so excited to be here at Michigan, working alongside Coach Arico," Brooks said. "I have known her since I started in this business and have always admired her coaching style and success. She is a competitor who has such a love for her players and the game of basketball. I love the intensity and energy that she brings every day. I am so grateful for this opportunity to coach at such a great place like the University of Michigan and continue to build upon the success of the last five years."

Brooks spent the last two seasons at Utah, helping the Utes to 34 wins and a pair of postseason appearances in the WNIT. He was responsible for recruiting and assisted in post player development. Brooks also helped with extra skill development workouts with the team and ran the Utah Elite Women's Basketball Camp. Forward Emily Potter earned a spot on the PAC-12 All-Defensive Team and was an honorable mention selection by the coaches in 2017.

Prior to joining the coaching staff at Utah, Brooks was an assistant coach at North Texas for four seasons (2011-15) and at Texas Southern (2008-11). He also spent a season on the sidelines at Robert Morris (2007-08). Loryn Goodwin of North Texas was named the 2012 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Sade Logan was named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year (2008) and two players at Robert Morris were named to the all-conference team under Brooks.

Brooks got his start at West Virginia, serving as a graduate assistant coach for two seasons (2004-06) and as the director of basketball operations for one year (2006-07). He graduated from WVU in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and received his master's of science in athletic coaching education in 2006. During his time as an undergraduate student at West Virginia, he served as a manager for the men's basketball program under current U-M head coach John Beilein.

Copyright University of Michigan 2017. All rights reserved.