Board denies township supervisor's motion to appoint police chief

A local leader was denied in her bid to appoint a police chief once fired by the community he wants to lead again.

Supervisor Chris Dillard wanted the Buena Vista Township board to give her the authority to hire a police chief.

The person she had in mind was Brian Booker. Booker was fired in 2012 and settled a wrongful termination lawsuit for more than $500,000.

At a special meeting on Monday the board voted four to 2 not to give Dillard the authority she sought.

Booker said the job will always have critics.

"You know, sometimes it's a thankless job. But in the end it's a very thankful job. That's why I want to go back," Booker said.

Dillard plans to bring the motion before the board again.

