Board denies township supervisor's motion to appoint police chie - WNEM TV 5

Board denies township supervisor's motion to appoint police chief

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A local leader was denied in her bid to appoint a police chief once fired by the community he wants to lead again.

Supervisor Chris Dillard wanted the Buena Vista Township board to give her the authority to hire a police chief.

The person she had in mind was Brian Booker. Booker was fired in 2012 and settled a wrongful termination lawsuit for more than $500,000.

At a special meeting on Monday the board voted four to 2 not to give Dillard the authority she sought.

Booker said the job will always have critics.

"You know, sometimes it's a thankless job. But in the end it's a very thankful job. That's why I want to go back," Booker said.

Dillard plans to bring the motion before the board again.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.