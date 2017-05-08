BREAKING - Source: Congressman Dan Kildee will not run for governor

A source close to Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) said the representative will not make a run for governor in 2018.

Kildee plans to run for re-election for his congressional seat because he feels there is more work to be done in Washington, the source said.

Kildee is the U.S. Representative for Michigan's 5th congressional district. He was elected to the position in 2013.

The congressman has made headlines for his efforts in the Flint water crisis.

An official announcement is expected to be made Tuesday.

