BREAKING: Part of US-10 shut down after crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A busy Mid-Michigan highway is shut down after a crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened about 5 a.m. on US-10, between West River Road and M-18 in Midland County. MDOT reports police have westbound lanes closed after River Road.

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

