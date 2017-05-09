A few more clouds today, but sunshine holds on

As far as spring Monday's go, we certainly couldn't complain yesterday! Sunshine was widespread across Mid-Michigan with very minimal cloud cover. We're expecting more of the same today, but a few more clouds will be added to the mix.

Today & Tonight

Another clear night has allowed temperatures to plummet once again, with out-the-door readings in the 20s and 30s again this morning. Winds are on the lighter side this morning, keeping wind chills fairly minor.

With full, efficient sunshine expected during the morning hours today, it won't take long for those temperatures to warm up into the 50s by the lunch hour with highs reaching well into the 50s during the afternoon, with a few low 60s entirely possible as well.

As a system dives to our southwest, some extra clouds will be expected during the afternoon, which may filter the sun from time to time, but we're not expecting it to go away entirely.

Cloud cover diminishes again tonight, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected during the overnight. Lows will into the 30s again tonight, but the chilly temperatures near freezing won't be quite as common as the last few night.

More frost and freeze alerts may be issued later on this morning or this afternoon, and as soon as they're issued, we'll be sure to let you know about them. Northern counties and counties in the Thumb are most likely to see the cold temperatures again tonight.

