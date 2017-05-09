From frost to warmth

Even with the threat of scattered frost again overnight, believe it or not, a warming trend has begun!

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Roscommon and Ogemaw counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Iosco, and Alcona counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, and Lapeer counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Overnight

Variably cloudy skies will remain in place overnight as we remain stuck in between a pair of frontal boundaries to our north and south. Instability emanating from these systems will keep a fairly steady stream of clouds pouring in from the other side of Lake Michigan, but occasional patches of clearing will filter in too.

The added cloud cover will help stem the overnight dip in temperatures, but don't leave your plants unguarded just yet. Scattered frost will remain possible, especially across the Thumb and north of Saginaw Bay where lows will fall closer to the low and middle 30s. Parts of Ogemaw and Roscommon Counties could even see temps dip a degree or two below freezing.

Lows will level off in the middle and upper 30s closer to the Tri-Cities, Flint, and Alma, so frost will be much less of a concern. Still, it may be a good idea to keep your plants covered.

Wednesday

Closer to normal May temperatures for the rest of the week. Winds turning coming from the south tomorrow giving us a little more warm air. Highs will reach into the middle 60s for highs tomorrow. Average highs for the second week of May are usually 65-66° so we will only be a few degrees behind normal. Sunshine will stick around, but won't be quite as abundant as the last few days with partly cloudy skies expected.

