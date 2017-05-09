More frost, but not for everyone

From a cold start to a mild afternoon to a pleasant evening, not too bad as far as Tuesday's go. Expect more clouds this evening before we clear out again overnight. We will slowly get closer to normal in regards to temperatures as we head into the middle of the week so it will start to feel more like May.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Roscommon and Ogemaw counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Iosco, and Alcona counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, and Lapper counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tonight

Another cold morning turned into a beautiful sunny afternoon and as we head throughout this evening, it is a little cloudy but still very pleasant. Enjoying a mix of sun and clouds across the region with most seeing partly cloudy conditions. Temps are still in the 50s this evening but will fall quickly into the 30s once the sun sets. A light jacket is a good idea if you have plans to be outside this evening.

Cloud cover will diminish as we head through the overnight hours. We will be mostly clear to partly cloudy by late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The clearing skies is one reason why we will fall into the 30s again tonight. The coldest temperatures near freezing will be isolated to the Thumb and north were the freeze warning and Frost advisories are located.

One more night where you will want to protect sensitive vegetation. While not as cold as it was this morning, tomorrow will be another day to bundle up before you leave for your morning commute.

Wednesday

Closer to normal May temperatures for the rest of the week. Winds turning coming from the south tomorrow giving us a little more warm air. Highs will reach into the middle 60s for highs tomorrow. Average highs for the second week of May are usually 65-66° so we will only be a few degrees behind normal. Sunshine will stick around, but won't be quite as abundant as the last few days with partly cloudy skies expected.

