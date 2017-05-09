Bay City man charged in Vegas mannequin attack - WNEM TV 5

Bay City man charged in Vegas mannequin attack

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
LAS VEGAS (WNEM) -

A local man is accused of attempted murder for an attack on a mannequin.

Shane Schindler was indicted last week in Las Vegas.

Police there said he attacked a mannequin with a hammer after they staged it to look like a homeless person.

That attack followed the deaths of two people killed in a similar fashion.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Schindler lived in Bay City until last year.

