Bay City man charged in Vegas mannequin attack

A local man is accused of attempted murder for an attack on a mannequin.

Shane Schindler was indicted last week in Las Vegas.

Police there said he attacked a mannequin with a hammer after they staged it to look like a homeless person.

That attack followed the deaths of two people killed in a similar fashion.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Schindler lived in Bay City until last year.

