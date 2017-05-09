Weekend carnival raises awareness for medical marijuana

A first of its kind celebration comes to Mid-Michigan this weekend.

The Electric Kanna Karnival takes place Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at the Auto City Speedway located 12 miles outside of Flint.

The two-day event celebrates cannabis culture with three nights of camping and hundreds of vendors packed into a throwback carnival experience.

The goal of EKK 2017 is to continue efforts towards normalizing medical marijuana. Guests with a medical card will receive access to their own exclusive area within the speedway where they can sample and purchase from hundreds of medical vendors.

The event will also feature musical artists, a Party Dome, art installations, bubble soccer, food trucks, craft beer villages and dozens of carnival rides and games.

The carnival is open to the public, 18 years and older.

For more details and ticket information, click here.