Report: Best and worst states for police officers

A busy Mid-Michigan highway is shut down after a crash early Tuesday morning.More >
A busy Mid-Michigan highway is shut down after a crash early Tuesday morning.More >
A Mid-Michigan restaurant was shut down after it was damaged by gunfire. Its owner now has to defend her business license before city leaders all because of a problem she questions has anything to do with her.More >
A Mid-Michigan restaurant was shut down after it was damaged by gunfire. Its owner now has to defend her business license before city leaders all because of a problem she questions has anything to do with her.More >
A Michigan family can finally have closure as police discover who killed their son 13 years ago.More >
A Michigan family can finally have closure as police discover who killed their son 13 years ago.More >
A serious disease is emerging throughout the nation, it's known as the Powassan virus. It can lead to permanent brain damage and even death in some cases.More >
A serious disease is emerging throughout the nation, it's known as the Powassan virus. It can lead to permanent brain damage and even death in some cases.More >
Authorities say a driver became distracted by a spider, causing him to leave the road and crash his SUV.More >
Authorities say a driver became distracted by a spider, causing him to leave the road and crash his SUV.More >
A woman was kidnapped after hearing her boyfriend screaming for help before he was shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed, according to court documents.More >
A woman was kidnapped after hearing her boyfriend screaming for help before he was shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed, according to court documents.More >
Marijuana could be legalized for recreational use, and taxed at a rate of 16 percent, under a new petition that was turned into the Secretary of State last week.More >
Marijuana could be legalized for recreational use, and taxed at a rate of 16 percent, under a new petition that was turned into the Secretary of State last week.More >
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >
A local man is accused of attempted murder for an attack on a mannequin.More >
A local man is accused of attempted murder for an attack on a mannequin.More >
Authorities say a domestic dispute turned deadly over the weekend.More >
Authorities say a domestic dispute turned deadly over the weekend.More >