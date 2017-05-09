Report: Best and worst states for police officers

They protect and serve our community, but often perform a thankless public service.

Law enforcement is one of the least glamorous jobs, made even less so in recent years by high-profile cases of police brutality.

With National Police Week kicking off May 14, the personal-finance website WalletHub looked at the best and worst states to be a police officer.

Analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key indicators of police-friendliness, including income for law enforcement officers, police deaths, and protection expenses.

The report found Michigan has the third highest median income for police officers across the country. Meanwhile, they are among the states with the lowest percentage of homicide cases solved, according to WalletHub.

Overall, the state ranks 24th in the nation for officers.

There are more than 900,000 police officers in America. In the past 10 years, more than 1,500 officers died in the line of duty.

There were 143 deaths in 2016 alone.

