Oreo debuts new flavor, offers $500K for cookie contest - WNEM TV 5

Oreo debuts new flavor, offers $500K for cookie contest

Posted: Updated:
CNN -

There’s a new cookie in town.

The 'Firework' Oreo lit up the shelves Monday. It has the familiar chocolate wafers on the outside, but the creme inside includes red and blue popping candies.

It's a nod to the Fourth of July that's only available for a limited time.

Now Oreo is asking fans what its next creation should be.

The grand prize winner gets $500,000 in cash.

To enter, use the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Twitter or Instagram.

You can enter through July 14.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CNN Wire. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.