Oreo debuts new flavor, offers $500K for cookie contest

There’s a new cookie in town.

The 'Firework' Oreo lit up the shelves Monday. It has the familiar chocolate wafers on the outside, but the creme inside includes red and blue popping candies.

It's a nod to the Fourth of July that's only available for a limited time.

Now Oreo is asking fans what its next creation should be.

The grand prize winner gets $500,000 in cash.

To enter, use the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Twitter or Instagram.

You can enter through July 14.

