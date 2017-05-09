WARNING GRAPHIC: Man charged with animal torture

A Mid-Michigan county has seen yet another case of animal abuse.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said his office was recently alerted of alleged animal abuse and torture in Mt. Morris Township. Pickell posted the graphic image of the dog on his Facebook page saying, “the photos below speak for themselves.”

“A pit bull/boxer was found with open wounds, other extensive injuries, and potential thermal or chemical burns,” Pickell wrote.

The dog was immediately given medical attention.

Pickell said the dog’s owner, Prederick Derrell Hurt, claimed he first noticed the injuries after the dog had spent the night in his fenced in back yard.

Hurt admitted he did not immediately seek medical attention saying it was “just a dog,” Pickell said.

The dog is now blinded in one eye and has damage to the other eye. He is currently being treated, and once healed, will hopefully be adopted to a caring family.

Hurt has been charged with one count of animal torture, a four-year felony.

The push for stricter punishments

In March, a Genesee County man and woman were charged with animal abuse in the death of a 7-year-old Shih-Tzu named Dakota.

Pickell is pushing for stricter punishments in cases that involve animals and pets.

Epidemic of animal abuse

Officials say Michigan has an epidemic of animal abuse on its hands.

Horrifying headlines of beloved pets being abused, tortured and killed appear virtually every week.

